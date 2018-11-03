Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.61. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $120.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,871,000 after buying an additional 122,929 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $287,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $255,016.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

