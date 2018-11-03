Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Bitzeny has a market cap of $244,005.00 and approximately $414.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00799646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001439 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010812 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.