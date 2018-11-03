Bitstar (BITS) Hits One Day Volume of $74.00

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Bitstar has a market cap of $176,767.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000271 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002014 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Bitstar

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 19,802,137 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

