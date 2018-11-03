Birchview Capital LP Sells 16,000 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Birchview Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Celgene makes up 38.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.10% of Celgene worth $59,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celgene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celgene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Celgene by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELG. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Weiland purchased 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

