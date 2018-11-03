BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) CEO Sells $370,200.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $370,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,290 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,439.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $149,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $147,240.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $97.96. 906,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,924. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 1.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,507,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

