BidaskClub Upgrades Tivity Health (TVTY) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.