BidaskClub Upgrades Century Aluminum (CENX) to Sell

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CENX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie set a $13.00 price target on Century Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $685.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jarl Berntzen bought 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,359,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,913,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 448,128 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $21,772,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $40,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 92,323 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

