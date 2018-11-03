BidaskClub Lowers Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $346.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 39.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.15%.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,148.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew P. Carbone purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,848 shares of company stock valued at $332,872 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

