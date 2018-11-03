BHP Billiton (BLT) PT Raised to GBX 1,750

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) had its price objective raised by HSBC from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLT. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on BHP Billiton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Billiton to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on BHP Billiton and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,770.94 ($23.14).

Shares of BHP Billiton stock opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($21.05) on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

