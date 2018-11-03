BHP Billiton (BHP) Shares Up 5%

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.63 and last traded at $48.50. 4,516,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,540,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Billiton by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Billiton by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

