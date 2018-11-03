Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – FIG Partners decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. FIG Partners currently has a “Market-Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of BHLB opened at $33.74 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.17 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5,532.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

