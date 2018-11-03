Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 14,606 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 576,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,424,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,275,000 after acquiring an additional 537,871 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,769,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

