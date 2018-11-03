Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 23.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 27.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1455 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.