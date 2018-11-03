Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $253,749.00 and $9,116.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 165,420,008 coins and its circulating supply is 160,126,821 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

