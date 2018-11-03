Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €111.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.45 ($113.32).

BAYN traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €69.94 ($81.33). 3,716,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

