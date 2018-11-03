Bayer (BAYN) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.45 ($113.32).

BAYN opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

