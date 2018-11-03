Barings LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,753,000 after purchasing an additional 353,037 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,715,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,048,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Square by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,265,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Square by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153,458 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Square by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,532,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after acquiring an additional 306,119 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 75,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,625,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $7,617,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,740 shares of company stock worth $207,911,396 in the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.60 and a beta of 4.34. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $101.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

