Barings LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,477,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,801,713.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 57,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $5,551,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,925.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 360,826 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $120.12. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

