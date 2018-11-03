Barings LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $31.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

