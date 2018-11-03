Barings LLC Acquires New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $171.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $156.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.