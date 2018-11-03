Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Barings Llc Purchases 48,200 Shares

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 48,200 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $484,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Barings Llc acquired 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $495,936.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Barings Llc acquired 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $492,492.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Barings Llc acquired 49,969 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,690.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Barings Llc acquired 47,528 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $476,705.84.

On Monday, October 22nd, Barings Llc acquired 41,110 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $413,566.60.

On Friday, October 19th, Barings Llc acquired 49,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,766.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Barings Llc acquired 49,023 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $495,132.30.

On Monday, October 15th, Barings Llc acquired 66,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $675,671.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Barings Llc acquired 71,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $723,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Barings Llc acquired 71,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $725,604.00.

NASDAQ:BBDC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,269. Barings BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $88,664,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $10,251,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $775,000.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

