Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,881,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $209,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 185.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 48.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.