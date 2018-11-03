Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,255 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $195,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 43.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Clorox by 57.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 547,070 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $155.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $56,658.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

