Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Boston Properties worth $203,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,407,000 after acquiring an additional 169,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $4,049,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 131.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $606,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $119.01 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

