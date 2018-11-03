Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,429 Shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 646.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 102.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 122,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 933.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

