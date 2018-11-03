Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.15 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

US Foods stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

