Bank of America Corp DE Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $367,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

RYE stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.