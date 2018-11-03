Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

