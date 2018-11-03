Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1,093.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.13. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 284.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

