Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $274.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.