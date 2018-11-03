Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 3,444,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,537,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.
The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.
