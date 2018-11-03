Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 3,444,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,537,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $134,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 60.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

