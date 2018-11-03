Baidu (BIDU) PT Set at $230.00 by Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a $230.00 target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.86.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $194.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $312,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 66,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

