B. Riley Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Price Target to $72.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $81.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.29. 1,169,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,634. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.03 million.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $29,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $195,337 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 31.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.