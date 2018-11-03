B. Riley Comments on Cytosorbents Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of CTSO opened at $9.70 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 9,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $124,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,329. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip P. Chan sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $38,534.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,501 shares of company stock valued at $927,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cytosorbents by 542.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 220,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $1,591,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.