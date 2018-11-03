B. Riley Analysts Give Jernigan Capital (JCAP) a $26.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.
JCAP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 175,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,791. The firm has a market cap of $378.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.46. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
About Jernigan Capital
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
