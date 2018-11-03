B. Riley Analysts Give Jernigan Capital (JCAP) a $26.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

JCAP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 175,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,791. The firm has a market cap of $378.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.46. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 138.32% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

