AXT (AXTI) PT Lowered to $8.50 at B. Riley

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.31% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. AXT had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AXT by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in AXT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 316,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AXT by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in AXT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 283,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

