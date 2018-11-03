Axovant Sciences (AXON) Trading Up 12.3%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) shares were up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,097,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,616,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,227 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 320,450 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

