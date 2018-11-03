Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1,515.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,912,000 after acquiring an additional 637,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $16,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $14,197,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $10,420,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $10,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.74 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $456,620.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,656. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

