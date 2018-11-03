Axon Enterprise (AAXN) versus Dewey Electronics (DEWY) Critical Contrast

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $343.80 million 10.38 $5.20 million $0.27 226.67 Dewey Electronics $5.85 million 0.36 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Dewey Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise 5.35% 11.80% 6.81% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 9 6 0 2.40 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $64.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Dewey Electronics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines. The company also provides Axon Body 2; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Signal, a technology; and Signal Sidearm, a device compatible with firearm holsters. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com; and Commander, an on-premise application that consolidates customer's digital evidence in one secure location. Further, the company provides Axon Citizen, a mobile application that offers a public safety portal, where community members can submit photos and videos of an incident; Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; and Axon Interview, a recording system designed for the interview room. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

