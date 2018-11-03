Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €67.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPR. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €67.40 ($78.37) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.47 ($76.12).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of FRA SPR traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €58.90 ($68.49). The stock had a trading volume of 182,858 shares. Axel Springer has a 1 year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1 year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.