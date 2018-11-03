Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.13 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.20-0.20 EPS.

ACLS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 591,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,369. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $584.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

