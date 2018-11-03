Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.13 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.20-0.20 EPS.
ACLS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 591,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,369. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $584.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.
