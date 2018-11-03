Avianca (AVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

AVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avianca from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Avianca from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avianca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avianca has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.

Avianca stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.68. Avianca has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avianca will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,355,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 887,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 246,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

