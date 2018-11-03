Auris Medical (EARS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Eurobank EFG started coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

EARS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 6,417,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,487,758. Auris Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Bellevue Group AG owned 3.16% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

