Attunity (ATTU) Issues Earnings Results

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Attunity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Attunity updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ATTU opened at $20.96 on Friday. Attunity has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.
ATTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Attunity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
Attunity Company Profile
Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.