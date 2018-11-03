Attunity (ATTU) Issues Earnings Results

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Attunity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Attunity updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ATTU opened at $20.96 on Friday. Attunity has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Get Attunity alerts:

ATTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Attunity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Attunity by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Attunity by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 875,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 615,320 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Attunity by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.