Atlantic Power (AT) Posts Earnings Results

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a positive return on equity of 184.49%.

Shares of AT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 204,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,817. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.32. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.60.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Power stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Atlantic Power worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.