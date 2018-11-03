Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 1,500 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 1st, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $61,920.00.
- On Tuesday, September 4th, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $59,175.00.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 524,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $54.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 105,935 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
