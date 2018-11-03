Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 1,500 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $61,920.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $59,175.00.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 524,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.59. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 105,935 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

