Astor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 84,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 225,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $80.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

