Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9,215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,033,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,768 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

TSN opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.