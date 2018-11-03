Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 87,155 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 87,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,733,000 after acquiring an additional 691,409 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,480,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,132,000 after acquiring an additional 37,262 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,054,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 915,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,578,000 after acquiring an additional 93,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 486,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

