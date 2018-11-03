Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $3.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $2.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.90 million, with estimates ranging from $12.87 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 457.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.79. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

In related news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,471,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 43.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 243,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 342.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 397,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 69.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 396,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 162,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply