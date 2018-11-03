Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $3.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $2.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.90 million, with estimates ranging from $12.87 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 457.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.79. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

In related news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,471,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 43.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 243,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 342.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 397,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 69.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 396,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 162,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

